Community bands together to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease

143 participants and 30 teams came out Saturday to raise awareness for Alzheimer's and Dementia disease.
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 143 participants and 30 teams came out Saturday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Topeka took place at Evergy Plaza on S. Kansas Ave. downtown. 13′s David Oliver emceed the event.

The venue opened at 9 a.m. for registration, then a ceremony was held at 10 a.m., where attendees were given flowers in various colors, signifying whether they are living with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, have a loved one affected by the disease, or have lost someone to the disease.

Then the less than one-mile stroll through downtown took off after the ceremony, at 10:15 a.m.

The day’s event raised $23,056 of their $45,000 goal today.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

The 35th annual Women of Excellence honorees were recognized Saturday with an awards ceremony...
Local women honored during 35th annual Women of Excellence awards ceremony
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks to players before an NCAA college football game...
K-State powers through to take down UCF in conference opener
The 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year was named as Taylor Bussinger, a social studies teacher at...
Prairie Trail Middle School educator named 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year
Washburn University continued their Family Day activities Saturday, as a part of Family Weekend.
Washburn holds Family Day activities ahead of football game