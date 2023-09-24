Community bands together to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 143 participants and 30 teams came out Saturday to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s and Dementia disease.

The Walk To End Alzheimer’s in Topeka took place at Evergy Plaza on S. Kansas Ave. downtown. 13′s David Oliver emceed the event.

The venue opened at 9 a.m. for registration, then a ceremony was held at 10 a.m., where attendees were given flowers in various colors, signifying whether they are living with Alzheimer’s/Dementia, have a loved one affected by the disease, or have lost someone to the disease.

Then the less than one-mile stroll through downtown took off after the ceremony, at 10:15 a.m.

The day’s event raised $23,056 of their $45,000 goal today.

