Chiefs dominate Bears to move to 2-1 on season

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs put on a clinic against the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, winning 41-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor Swift was in attendance for the big win, spending the game with Travis Kelce’s mom in the tight end’s suite.

Kansas City got the scoring started halfway through the first quarter. Jerick McKinnon caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to make it 7-0 Chiefs.

The offense then exploded in the second quarter, adding three touchdowns and two field goals to go into halftime up 34-0.

Kelce caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter, and from there the backups took over.

Kansas City cruised to a 41-10 win with a late touchdown from the Bears.

The Chiefs are now 2-1 on the season, and will take on the Jets in New Jersey next Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

