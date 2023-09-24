$25K grant to support programs through the Lawrence Farmers’ Market

FILE
FILE(KTTC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two new programs and an expansion of a third through the Lawrence Farmers’ Market have been funded by a $25,000 grant.

Officials with the Lawrence Farmers’ Market say that on Saturday, Sept. 23, it was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Pathways to a Healthy Kansas.

Leaders noted that the funds would be used to create some much-needed programming for weekly farmers’ markets. The three programs funded by the grant include expansions in the Kid Education Program, the launch of a formal BIPOC Scholarship Program and the creation of a market Ambassador program.

Officials indicated that LiveWell Douglas Co. aided in the process.

The Lawrence Farmers’ Market is open at 824 New Hampshire St. on Saturdays between 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. through Nov. 18. Vendors can also be caught on Tuesdays between 4 and 6 p.m. at South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St. through Oct. 24.

