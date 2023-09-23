Washburn holds Family Day activities ahead of football game

Washburn Family Day
Washburn Family Day(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University continued their Family Day activities Saturday, Sept. 23 as a part of Family Weekend.

The school held multiple activities at the East Memorial Union Lawn. Activities include henna artists, photo booths and tailgates.

Included with Family Day, fans at the Washburn vs. Central Missouri game enjoyed a $5 meal deal, which included hot dogs, chips and a soft drink.

Sales are also taking place at the Ichabod Shop’s Annual Family Weekend Sale. The sale is held through Saturday, where everyone can get Buy One Get One 50% off regular priced Washburn merchandise.

The events continue Sunday for the Washburn women’s soccer match vs. Nebraska-Kearney at Yager Stadium.

