Washburn falls against No. 25 Central Missouri on Family Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four defensive takeaways are not enough for the Ichabods as they lose to No. 25 Central Missouri 58-28 in front of a packed Yager Stadium.

Washburn held a 14-12 lead to start off the 2nd quarter, but the Mules, led by QB Zach Zebrowski, sparked an offensive run outscoring the Ichabods 46-14 in the rest of the game.

With QB Kellen Simoncic still sidelined due to injury, Washburn started Kyle Van Dyne for the second straight game. Van Dyne finished 10-26 for 107 yards and two TD’s. Freshman Hayden Clark took some snaps under center, finishing 5-12 for 44 yards passing.

Teondre Carter led the team with 50 rushing yards. DJ Bell led with 45 receiving yards, adding a touchdown.

The Ichabods fall to 1-3 on the season. They will travel to face the University of Nebraska at Kearney Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2 p.m.

