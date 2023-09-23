Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.

Topeka Police say two motorcycles were involved in an accident around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries weren’t disclosed. TPD is in the initial steps of its investigation.

Wanamaker is shut down in the 1000 and 1100 blocks. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

