Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.

Topeka Police say two motorcycles were involved in an accident around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries weren’t disclosed. TPD is in the initial steps of its investigation.

Wanamaker is shut down in the 1000 and 1100 blocks. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.