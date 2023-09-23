Topeka Zoo’s World Rivers Day to educate community on waterways

The Topeka Zoo will celebrate World Rivers Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The Topeka Zoo will celebrate World Rivers Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.(WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo will celebrate World Rivers Day from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Topeka Zoo officials said World Rivers Day, which started in 2005, aims to raise public awareness about vital role of rivers and encourages people to take action to ensure the health and preservation of these waterways.

According to Topeka Zoo officials, rivers play a pivotal role for ecosystems, economies and daily lives. They provide essential resources, habitat for diverse species and recreational opportunities for communities around the world. World Rivers Day serves as a platform to both acknowledge the threats and challenges facing rivers and to celebrate their beauty and significance.

Topeka Zoo officials indicated the World Rivers Day celebration will feature a variety of engaging activities and educational opportunities for visitors of all ages. Highlihgts of the event include educational booths, interactive crafts for kids of all ages and edible treats.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.
A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.
Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.
Scattered severe storms this evening
Scattered Severe storms this evening
KPZ Week 4: Topeka High 39, Emporia 10
KPZ Week 4: Topeka High 39, Emporia 10