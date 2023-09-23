TARC Children’s Services to host fall gathering for awards, playground dedication

TARC Children’s Services will have a fall gathering to present awards and dedicate playground equipment from 4 to 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with speaker and award presentations starting at 5:30 p.m.(TARC, Inc.)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TARC Children’s Services will have a fall gathering to give awards to recipients and dedicate playground equipment.

TARC, Inc. officials said will have the fall gathering from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the TARC, Inc. playground located at 2701 SW Randolph in Topeka, Kan. Officials said the speaker and awards presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will be moved indoors if necessary due to weather.

According to TARC, Inc. officials, recipients receiving the following awards will be announced and will receive a plaque for the special honor. Awards include the Children’s Services Advocacy Award, Children’s Services Service and Support Award, Medical Professional Award, and the Mark Miller Award.

TARC, Inc. officials said newly installed playground equipment, which includes a set of drums, will be dedicated to Cathie Huckins, past Director of TARC Children’s Services, to honor the dedication and time she put forth at TARC. Additionally, a handicap-accessible merry-go-round will be unveiled, which was made possible by a grant from the 20/30 Club of Topeka. TARC Employees and Board members, families who are receiving services or have previously, and the individuals receiving awards or special thanks have been invited to attend this event.

TARC, Inc. officials noted they are extremely grateful for the support and partnership of the community and look forward to acknowledging and honoring these individuals and groups.

