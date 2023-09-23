Scattered Severe Storms this evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As temperatures increase this afternoon across NE Kansas, we’ll also be looking for an increase in the risk for inclement weather

Strong thunderstorms are a real possibility across our region this afternoon as a severe weather outbreak, mostly concentrated around and south of the Kansas City area appears to be likely. Storms with strong winds in excess of 60 mph as well as large hail, and even the very slight risk for some tornadic activity.

Again, while the worst of this weather should be concentrated east of us, the proximity of these storms alone will warrant close analyzation and high alertness for any and all NE Kansas residents this Saturday. The most likely timeframe and area for these storms to be at their strongest is between 3 and 8 PM, with Topeka, Oskaloosa, Emporia and Burlington the most prone to severe weather.

Everyone in the viewing area no matter where you are should be on high alert for today and making sure that they’re checking in quickly and consistently with their local weather forecast office and news stations for the latest updates.

So far this morning we’ve seen some storms, but those storms remained relatively week until they reached the Kansas City area. A few severe warnings have been issued near Johnson County and across the river in Missouri, but NE Kansas has remained in the clear thus far.

By 2 PM, more rain should start to develop in the western reaches of our viewing area, gradually strengthening as they progress eastward. By 10 PM, the risk for storms should be over, and the next several days ahead look to provide dry and warm conditions.

