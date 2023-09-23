One dead, two hospitalized following three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall Co.

One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality...
One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall County.(Pixabay)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
MARSHALL COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is dead and two people have been hospitalized following a three-vehicle fatality crash in Marshall County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 4:18 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 a 2021 Subaru Outback was attempting to make a left turn onto K-110 from U-36 when a 2020 Kenworth Semi with a flatbed trailer attached struck the Subaru Outback. The Subaru Outback was then struck by a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling westbound on U-36.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated the driver of the 2020 Kenworth Semi, John Wayne Kiser, 46, of Shawnee Mission, had no apparent injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log, the driver of the 2021 Subaru Outback, Denise M. Torrey, 63, of Axtell, was traveling with one juvenile. Torrey was pronounced deceased and next of kin was notified. Juvenile records are protected information.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log noted the driver of the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Timothy E. Winkler, 39, of Sabetha, was traveling with an occupant. Timothy Winkler was taken to Bryan Trauma in Lincoln, Neb., with suspected serious injuries. The occupant, Margaret C. Winkler, 59, of Sabetha, was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

