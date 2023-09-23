No. 11 Emporia State football handles Central Oklahoma

UCO vs. Emporia State football
UCO vs. Emporia State football(WIBW)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Emporia State football moved to 4-0 on the season with a 38-27 win over UCO on Saturday afternoon at Welch Stadium.

The Hornets jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and controlled the tempo for the rest of the game, staying in the lead for the entire game.

The Bronchos kept decent pace with the home team in the first half, but an interception by the Hornets in the endzone at the end of the first half allowed ESU to go into the break with a 24-14 lead.

Emporia State never allowed the Bronchos to get close in the second half, remaining undefeated on the season.

Quarterback Braden Gleason was 19 of 29 passing for 298 yards and 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylen Varner recorded his second straight game with three touchdowns, totaling 147 yards on 6 receptions.

The Hornets will be back in action on the road at Missouri Western next Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

