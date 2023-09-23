Kansas football moves to 4-0 with win in conference opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks opened conference play with a bang, taking down Big 12 newcomer BYU 38-27 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The win puts the Jayhawks at 4-0 to start the season. This is the first time the program has started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1913-15.

The home team got it started on defense first. Cobee Bryant scooped up a fumble and returned it to the house for a 22-yard touchdown, getting the Jayhawks up 7-0 early.

The Cougars would respond a few minutes later. Kedon Slovis found Darius Lassiter for a 7-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Kansas ended the first quarter on top, as Jalon Daniels found Trevor Kardell for a 15-yard touchdown, taking the 14-7 lead.

The second quarter was all Cougars. Slovis sent a 10-yard touchdown pass to LJ Martin to make it a 14-14 tie. Will Ferrin added a 33-yard field goal to give BYU the 17-14 lead at halftime.

But the second half was even more of a highlight reel for the Jayhawks. Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Slovis for a 30-yard pick-six on the first drive of the half, making it 21-17 Kansas.

Ferrin added another field goal to close the deficit to 21-20, but Daniels found Luke Grimm for a 5-yard touchdown to make it a 28-20 game.

To start the fourth quarter, the Daniels -> Grimm connection struck once again. The 13-yard touchdown pass put the Jayhawks up 35-20.

BYU added a touchdown on the ground to close in on KU’s lead 35-27, but Kansas responded back with a Seth Keller 23-yard field goal to make it 38-27 with 1:36 remaining in the game. That would be the final score.

Kansas will be on the road next Saturday, facing the No. 3 team in the country, Texas. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

