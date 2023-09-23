Kansas football moves to 4-0 with win in conference opener

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an...
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates after a Kansas touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jayhawks opened conference play with a bang, taking down Big 12 newcomer BYU 38-27 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The win puts the Jayhawks at 4-0 to start the season. This is the first time the program has started 4-0 in back-to-back seasons since 1913-15.

The home team got it started on defense first. Cobee Bryant scooped up a fumble and returned it to the house for a 22-yard touchdown, getting the Jayhawks up 7-0 early.

The Cougars would respond a few minutes later. Kedon Slovis found Darius Lassiter for a 7-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

Kansas ended the first quarter on top, as Jalon Daniels found Trevor Kardell for a 15-yard touchdown, taking the 14-7 lead.

The second quarter was all Cougars. Slovis sent a 10-yard touchdown pass to LJ Martin to make it a 14-14 tie. Will Ferrin added a 33-yard field goal to give BYU the 17-14 lead at halftime.

But the second half was even more of a highlight reel for the Jayhawks. Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Slovis for a 30-yard pick-six on the first drive of the half, making it 21-17 Kansas.

Ferrin added another field goal to close the deficit to 21-20, but Daniels found Luke Grimm for a 5-yard touchdown to make it a 28-20 game.

To start the fourth quarter, the Daniels -> Grimm connection struck once again. The 13-yard touchdown pass put the Jayhawks up 35-20.

BYU added a touchdown on the ground to close in on KU’s lead 35-27, but Kansas responded back with a Seth Keller 23-yard field goal to make it 38-27 with 1:36 remaining in the game. That would be the final score.

Kansas will be on the road next Saturday, facing the No. 3 team in the country, Texas. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
A motorcycle wreck has traffic blocked on Wanamaker Rd.
Wanamaker blocked off following motorcycle wreck
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

DJ Bell catches an 18 yard pass from Sam Van Dyne for a touchdown for the Washburn Ichabods.
Washburn falls against No. 25 Central Missouri on Family Day
UCO vs. Emporia State football
No. 11 Emporia State football handles Central Oklahoma
Michael Bishop's locker on display in the College Football Hall of Fame
Michael Bishop’s locker to be displayed at College Football Hall of Fame
Kansas Prep Zone Football
KPZ Pregame Week 4: Manhattan vs. Washburn Rural