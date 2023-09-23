Girl scouts learn the ins and outs of aviation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 120 girl scouts attended “Girls in Aviation” at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard and the Combat Air Museum Saturday morning.

Troops were split up into five groups and rotated in 30 minute intervals to learn all of the different aspects behind flying.

99′s General Aviation Pilot, Tammy Willits, said that the day in centered around showing the girls that they are capable of anything they set their mind to.

“We want to encourage young girls to get into aviation,” said Willits. “We want to make sure that they are aware that, that is an option for them as they choose their career path in life.”

The girls had the chance to ask questions and interact with hands-on aviation activities.

99′s General Aviation Pilot, Priti Lakhani, said that she enjoyed having the opportunity to show the girls that they can be whoever they want to be in life.

“I think the best part about it is whether they decide to be pilots or not, the underlying message is that you can do anything,” said Lakhani.

The groups visited with Experimental Aviation, Civil Air Patrol, a Flight Nurse, 1-108th Aviation, and The 99′s General Aviation Pilots.

Organizer, Georgia Schafer, said that she loved how invested the young girls were and how well they absorbed the information.

“It means a lot to me. I’ve got two daughters and I’m hoping that here in the future they’ll be interested in doing this kind of thing,” said Schafer. “It’s quite possible that whatever jobs these girls grow up to do haven’t even been invented yet and I want them to be open to opportunities and possibilities.”

