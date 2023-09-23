Driver falls asleep leading to two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte Co.

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a two-vehicle injury crash in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log said that around 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, a 2007 Nissan Altima and a 2016 Toyota RAV 4 were traveling northbound on I-635 near mile marker 7. The driver of the Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel. Meanwhile, the Nissan Altima passed the Toyota RAV 4 on the right and struck the right side of the Toyota RAV 4. The Nissan Altima continued north and struck the median wall then went off the roadway to the right and struck the right guard rail.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log indicated that the driver of the Nissan Altima, Christian Lopez, 24, of Kansas City, Mo., had suspected minor injuries.

The KHP Online Crash Log noted the driver of the Toyota RAV 4, Samuel Danigelis, 62, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., had no apparent injuries.

