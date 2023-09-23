Clearwater family expresses concern after homecoming tradition turns offensive

CLEARWATER, Kan. (KWCH) - A Clearwater family was shaken after a homecoming tradition turned offensive. That family is speaking out, not pushing for criminal charges, but for the hope that those who took part in the act take responsibility and learn something.

Driving through the streets of Clearwater on the Friday of Homecoming, you’ll find trees everywhere, covered with toilet paper. It’s a tradition in the town its residents enjoy. But Friday morning, when the Easiley family went outside to see “decorated” trees and bushes, what they discovered wasn’t something they’d looked forward to seeing.

“...And then we made our way back over to our bushes and there were cotton balls in our bushes, like strategically placed, as if it was meant to hurt us in some way,” Rayna Serna-Easiley said.

It was an unexpected kind of hurt that brought tears.

“I just know it hurt and it cut deep and we weren’t expecting that,” Rayna said.

The family, which is Black, said the gesture with the cotton exclusively used on their property was clear. But, they said support from the community is clearer. That support, the family said, is indicative of their community’s character.

“It’s not a reflection of the entire community,” Rayna said of what the family saw Friday morning. “We are able to separate the two and it’s not something that’s gonna push us out or make us feel like we’re not welcome here, because we know we’re welcome here.”

The family hopes those responsible for the offensive act are held accountable.

“I would hate to think this would just be allowed and nothing be done about it,” Rayna said. “Something definitely needs to be done and we’re praying that something is done.”

In response to what happened, the Clearwater school district shared the following message from USD 264 Superintendent Jason Johnson:

“We are extremely disappointed in the actions of some students last night. As we were made aware of the situation, we began working with local law enforcement. Our theme and motto for the school year is “Be the One’ for someone else. This means living our vision of One Team, One Family, One District. We celebrate diversity and do not tolerate any actions that are contrary to that. At this time we are analyzing our options but due to this not being on school grounds or during the school day we are limited in our scope of what we may be able to do. We are working with all involved to resolve this issue and continue to ensure our learning environment is inclusive of all students.”

