Bicyclist travels from Topeka to Abilene to support children fighting cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local bicyclist is traveling from Topeka to Abilene in support of children fighting cancer.

Eric Nordgren, 69, retired owner of Aspen Construction Services, Inc., began his 18th consecutive annual ride to raise funds for local children fighting cancer at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23. Nordgren traveled from Topeka, Kan., and finish mid-day on Sunday, Sept. 24 in Abilene, Kan. The bicycle ride is dubbed Sunflowers to Roses (S2R) of Topeka and is affiliated with the Sunflowers to Roses, Kansas City-based charitable foundation dedicated to raising funds for the fight against cancer since 2002. Nordgren’s bicycle ride focuses on pediatric cancer patients in the Topeka area in need of financial assistance in their cancer battle. This year’s Sunflowers to Roses fundraiser is in support of 2-year-old Area James Reid who was diagnosed in August of 2023 with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, and 17-year-old Jasmine Lately, who was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer in October of 2022. Both patients travel to Kansas City for treatment.

Nordgren said Lately began surgery in November of 2022 to remove a large tumor and continued with five rounds of chemotherapy from then until now. It is hopeful that her treatments have been effective and that no further procedures will be necessary. She is a resident of Topeka, Kan.

In addition, Nordgren said Reid’s cancer was discovered in September of 2023, and a treatment plan, which is also in Kansas City, is being developed now. Reid is a resident of Wichita, Kan., which no longer has a pediatric oncology treatment center. The closest center for Read’s treatments is Kansas City.

Nordgren noted that Topeka, Kan., also no longer has a pediatric oncology center, and all pediatric patients are referred to one of two facilities in Kansas City, including Children’s Mercy Hospital or University of Kansas Medical Center. Most of the pediatric cancer patients Nordgren has bicycled for in the past have been treated at Children’s Mercy Hospital, one of the region’s premier pediatric oncology facilities.

Nordgren said the bicycle portion of his fundraising campaign will cycle through Pamona, Osage City, Lebo and Burlington, north to Topeka and west to Junction City, Abilene, Salina and back to Abilene. The first 203 miles will be ridden solo and the final 130 miles will be supported by Eric’s oldest son, Kjell, a resident of Abilene and a teacher at Solomon High School.

Nordgren is a life-long cyclist who rides more than 20,000 miles and has accumulated over 500,000 lifetime miles. His passion for this ride was born out of the experience of seeing both his parents and parents-in-law fight battles with cancer. His father and mother-in-law both lost their cancer battles after brutally painful fights. Shortly after his mother-in-law passed away in 2004, Nordgren, inspired by Livestrong and a newly formed Sunflowers to Roses ride in Kansas City, conceived the idea of a long ultra-distance bicycle ride to raise funds for local cancer patients. The first concept was a 250-mile heart-shaped route in the surrounding counties in northeast Kansas. Soon, the ride morphed into a 300-mile ride going west to join with Kjell, his oldest son, who is also a bicycling enthusiast. Kjell will ride point on the final century, allowing Nordgren to ride in his draft, which makes the final century more easily achievable. This has become more significant in recent years as osteoarthritis has been slowly asserting itself in Nordgren’s knees and other joints. In the past 18 years, Nordgren has ridden for 27 cancer patients and raised more than $125,000 in support.

Nordgren said anyone interested in supporting Ares and Jasmine can either mail a check made to “S2R of Topeka” to 3404 SE Peck Ct., Topeka, KS 66605 or donate using PayPal. The charitable 501 (c) 3 tax ID number is 52-2416414. A PayPal account has been set up for credit card contributions. Click HERE to donate or copy and paste the following address: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=PGCZD2MYQRHSG.

