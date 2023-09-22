Two dead following house fire Friday morning in Lyon County

Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.
Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.(KVOE Radio)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead following a structure fire in Lyon County.

Lyon County Emergency Communications received a report of a structure fire around 3:57 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at 1993 Road G. Upon arrival, there was a one-story home engulfed in flames. Emporia Fire Department, Americus Fire, Dunlap Fire and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded. The fire was contained at 7 a.m.

Lyon County officials said an unidentified male and female were discovered deceased in the residence. The joint investigation into the cause of the fire and the identification of the deceased in being conducted by the Emporia Fire Department, Kansas State Fire Marshalls office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The Lyon County Highway Department assisted with debris removal to facilitate the safe recovery of the deceased. The structure was a total loss.

Lyon County officials indicated the names of the deceased will not be released until the confirmed identification from the Lyon County Coroner.

Lyon County officials noted the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

