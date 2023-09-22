“The true investment:” District, military leaders celebrate new Ft. Riley school

Live at Five
By Melissa Brunner and Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT
FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Geary Co. Schools USD 475 held an official grand opening ceremony for a new elementary school.

The new Morris Hill Elementary School officially opened for the 2023-2024 school year at 4722 Normandy Drive on Fort Riley. This new school combines the former Morris Hill and Jefferson Elementary buildings.

To celebrate the new addition, district and military leaders participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the school on Friday, Sept. 22. Col. Terry Tillis, Deputy Commanding Officer - Maneuver with the 1st Infantry Division, says it shows how the area is committed to its military families.

“The difference about this school district is the true investment, the love, and genuine care, that not only the faculty, but the family members, and the overall district itself provides for our loved ones and our students,” said Col. Tillis.

The state-of-the-art facility sits at 99,000 sq. ft. and is expected to accommodate 590 students, including a separate gym, cafeteria, media center, and special art and science classrooms.

