Topeka fourth graders learn about importance of water

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - At the annual Make a Splash Topeka Water Festival at Garfield Park, fourth graders learned all about the most vital natural resource on the planet.

“Area fourth graders are out here learning about water, water resources, how they can do better conserving water, how use water, how water functions in physical properties. Water pollution and water movements, so the water cycle. All sorts of water topics,” said Laura Downey, executive director of the Kansas Association for Conservation & Environmental Education.

Students submerged themselves in a different lesson at each activity station.

“Water is good for crops and it helps animals and it helps us get food and the water helps grows the crops,” said fourth grader Mia.

“If we don’t have water, then we wouldn’t be able to eat and we wouldn’t have any fish. And it could be possible that we couldn’t even have cats or dogs,” fourth grade student Vana said.

Sponsors of the event said the interactive learning gave the kids a better understanding of the topic.

“The activities are super hands-on and they actually have experiences. They’re not just reading it from a book, they’re not listening to it on a movie or some other form. They’re actually participating and learning on it. So we hope that learning is learning that’s really sticking with kids,” Downey said.

Students didn’t hesitate when asked if they prefer being outside instead of in the classroom.

“I’d say it’s more fun doing it out here,” said James.

The event has been held annually in Topeka for over 20 years.

