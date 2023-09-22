Topeka church to host viewing of documentary tracing roots, reach of Black gospel music in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A documentary tracing the history of Black gospel music in Kansas is coming to the Capital City.

New Life Baptist Church will host the viewing. Patrice Newton visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the movie, and the influence music has across generations and cultures.

The documentary is called “I’m So Glad: Kansas City and the Roots of Black Gospel Music.” Patrice explains how the filmmakers dive into history, and what led a migration of newly-emancipated Black people to move to Kansas, bringing their traditions and their music with them. She said people may be surprised as the documentary explores how music popular today across all genres was influenced by the earliest Black gospel beats and melodies.

Everyone is invited to watch “I’m so Glad” from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at New Life Baptist Church, 3601 SW 10th.

Admission is free.

