Possession of drugs and warrants land two Topeka residents behind bars

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents are behind bars for possession of drugs and warrants from the City of Topeka and Shawnee County.

According to officials with Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, a deputy conducted a traffic stop for a registration violation on a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox in the 2700 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

During the investigation, officials said illegal narcotics were located.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated the driver, Jimmie L. Bowser Jr., 48, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for possession of an opiate, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, bench warrants from the City of Topeka and a registration violation.

Officials said a female passenger, Kimber C. Crow, 33, of Topeka, was arrested for a warrant through Shawnee County.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted this incident is still under investigation.

