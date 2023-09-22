Patterson Gives Back gives boost to 1st Congregational Church outreach programs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is getting a boost in its efforts to support the community.

Tyler Patterson with Patterson Legal visited Eye on NE Kansas with Pastor Tobias Schlingensiepen of First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins. Tyler presented Tobias with a $1,000 check from the Patterson Gives Back Program.

The donation will support the church’s community outreach programs. Those include youth programs, food assistance, senior citizen property cleanup help, and programs for the Hispanic community. They also are preparing to open a new shelter for LGBTQ youth called Braided Haven.

If you know of a deserving nonprofit, nominate them at pattersongivesback.org.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.