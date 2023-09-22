One injured in car-pedestrian collision Friday afternoon in west Topeka

One person was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car-pedestrian collision late Friday afternoon at S.W. 17th and Chelsea in west Topeka.(Phil Anderson/WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was transported to a local hospital after being injured in a car-pedestrian collision late Friday afternoon in west Topeka.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday at S.W. 17th and Chelsea.

A black, four-door Honda Fit car collided with a pedestrian at that location, authorities said.

Police said the Honda was traveling west on S.W. 17th when it was making a left -- or southbound -- turn onto S.W. Chelsea and collided with a pedestrian who was walking west along the south side of S.W. 17th Street, crossing S.W. Chelsea.

Police said it appeared the pedestrian was thrown onto the hood of the car upon impact and hit the windshield, causing it to shatter and collapse.

The front left portion of the Honda’s hood also appeared to have been damaged.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital by American Medical Response ambulance with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Following the collision, the Honda came to a stop facing south along the east curb of the 1700 block of S.W. Chelsea, just south of S.W. 17th.

The collision occurred three blocks west of S.W. 17th and Fairlawn.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

