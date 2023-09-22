Oktoberfest begins at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

The Blind Tiger starts their Oktoberfest celebration.
By Claire Decatur
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Blind Tiger Brewery and Restaurant started their Oktoberfest celebration today.

The next 10 days the restaurant will be serving German food from giant pretzels to bratwurst.

“Oktoberfest in Munich is going on right now so we decided to participate,” said Owner Jay Ives. “We have 8 German beer styles on tap right now, brewed to the authentic style you would see in Germany right now.”

Each drink is also served in the same cups and mugs that are being used in Germany right now.

The whole restaurant is decorated in the traditional German style, including the staff in German dresses.

You can stop by to celebrate through October 1st.

