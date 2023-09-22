New Burlington Store location opens in Topeka

The new Burlington Store location is open in the Capital City.
The new Burlington Store location is open in the Capital City.(Eric Ives/WIBW)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Burlington Store location is open in the Capital City.

After shutting down its mall location a few years ago, Burlington Store has re-opened at a new site next to Petco in the Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center.

The new location opened on Friday, Sept. 22 located at 1800 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite 100, in Topeka, Kan. During the grand opening ceremony, Burlington Stores presented a donation of $5,000 to teachers at McCarter Elementary School.

McCarter Elementary School Principal Monika Tiller and the new store manager at the Burlington location were in attendance.

Teachers from McCarter Elementary School accepted a donation of $5,000 from Burlington Store.
Teachers from McCarter Elementary School accepted a donation of $5,000 from Burlington Store.(Eric Ives/WIBW)

Burlington Store officials said on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and older, can enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, at no purchase necessary.

The CEO said their goal is to offer low prices on brand-name merchandise.

Burlington’s new location will allow shoppers to find deals on brands all throughout the store. Customers can enjoy:

  • Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices
  • Big savings on menswear
  • Comfortable finds for kids
  • Footwear for everyone
  • Everything for baby that won’t break the bank
  • Home decoration items, perfect for every season and holiday
  • Pet care and toys

In addition to the new Topeka location, a Burlington Store is projected to open this fall in Manhattan, Kan.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd...
Governor Kelly appoints judgeship position in 3rd Judicial District
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka
Enrollment is nearing full capacity for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which...
Enrollment nearing capacity for Kansas program that provides education funds for students
Jimmie L. Bowser Jr., 48, of Topeka, and Kimber C. Crow, 33, of Topeka, were booked into...
Possession of drugs and warrants land two Topeka residents behind bars