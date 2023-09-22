New Burlington Store location opens in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new Burlington Store location is open in the Capital City.

After shutting down its mall location a few years ago, Burlington Store has re-opened at a new site next to Petco in the Wanamaker Hills Shopping Center.

The new location opened on Friday, Sept. 22 located at 1800 SW Wanamaker Rd., Suite 100, in Topeka, Kan. During the grand opening ceremony, Burlington Stores presented a donation of $5,000 to teachers at McCarter Elementary School.

McCarter Elementary School Principal Monika Tiller and the new store manager at the Burlington location were in attendance.

Teachers from McCarter Elementary School accepted a donation of $5,000 from Burlington Store. (Eric Ives/WIBW)

Burlington Store officials said on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, following the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, the first 100 customers, aged 18 and older, can enjoy a $10 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last, at no purchase necessary.

The CEO said their goal is to offer low prices on brand-name merchandise.

Burlington’s new location will allow shoppers to find deals on brands all throughout the store. Customers can enjoy:

Ladies’ apparel and accessories at incredible prices

Big savings on menswear

Comfortable finds for kids

Footwear for everyone

Everything for baby that won’t break the bank

Home decoration items, perfect for every season and holiday

Pet care and toys

In addition to the new Topeka location, a Burlington Store is projected to open this fall in Manhattan, Kan.

