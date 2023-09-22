Michael Bishop’s locker to be displayed at College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA, GA. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State quarterback Michael Bishop’s locker will be on display as part of a limited-run personalized locker exhibit for the College Football Hall of Fame.

The locker will be on display starting Friday, and will be up through January 2024. Bishop is part of the 2023 Class of inductees.

The College Football Hall of Fame is honoring its Class of 2023 inductees with these lockers to showcase the outstanding careers and contributions of the players and coaches selected.

Bishop’s locker will feature one-of-a-kind artifacts and memorabilia, including a game-worn jersey and helmet, Fiesta Bowl pass, and more.

