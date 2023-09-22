Manhattan Mayor kicks off Oktoberfest at Manhattan Brewing Company

The event had German beers, food, and games to go along with music.
By Joseph Robben
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Oktoberfest is underway down in the Little Apple.

This is the first-ever Oktoberfest hosted by Manhattan Brewing Company. The event had German beers, food, and games to go along with music. Manhattan’s mayor Mark Hatesohl did the traditional tapping of the first keg to get the event started.

”Part of our Third Thursday events that we’ve been having all summer long and so it is a great opportunity to come down visit some friends have some good German food, have an ice cold Oktoberfest beer, and just enjoy yourself on a good beautiful night here in Manhattan,” said Hatesohl.

He said he hopes that this tradition will continue in years to come.

