Learn & share during Berryton History Day

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoy learning about history and looking for a fun weekend activity where you can share your past or learn about the past, visit the Berryton, KS, United Methodist Church for Berryton History Day.

The Berryton United Methodist Church, located at 7010 SE Berryton Rd., will host a show and tell of records and local community stories from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Organizers will share everything they have obtained from school pictures to copies of the 1926 newspaper the Berryton Breeze, and residents have been encouraged to bring their own special memorabilia to share with others.

