Learn & share during Berryton History Day

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRYTON, Kan. (WIBW) - If you enjoy learning about history and looking for a fun weekend activity where you can share your past or learn about the past, visit the Berryton, KS, United Methodist Church for Berryton History Day.

The Berryton United Methodist Church, located at 7010 SE Berryton Rd., will host a show and tell of records and local community stories from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Organizers will share everything they have obtained from school pictures to copies of the 1926 newspaper the Berryton Breeze, and residents have been encouraged to bring their own special memorabilia to share with others.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game

Latest News

The Blind Tiger starts their Oktoberfest celebration.
Oktoberfest begins at The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant
Live at Five
Learn & share history during Berryton History Day
Signed Gil Carter photo found inside the Gil Carter Learning Academy.
Lowe’s Hometown comes out to support The Gil Carter Initiative
Topeka elementary school students take field trips across the world thanks to VR
Topeka elementary school students take field trips across the world thanks to VR