Lawrence Police Department welcomes Patrol Service Dog Taz

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department welcomed a new Patrol Service Dog named Taz.

Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) made the announcement on their social media on Friday, Sept. 22.

LKPD officials said Patrol Service Dog Taz is now fully trained to work patrol and narcotics with Corporal Matt Weidl.

LKPD officials indicated Taz is a 50-lb Belgian Malinois and has proven to be very fast and motivated.

LKPD officials noted Patrol Service Dog Taz replaces Police Service Dog Cheeseburger who formally retired in June.

