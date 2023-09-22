Lawrence man sentenced to 54 months for high-speed chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sentenced to 54 months for a high-speed chase and probation violations.

Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced on Friday, Sept. 22 that Brandon Michael Helm, 30, of Lawrence, was sentenced to 54 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) after leading officers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Kansas Police Department on a high-speed chase and violating probation in two previous cases.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said Helm pleaded no contest to three counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and two probation violations on Aug. 7, 2023. Helm’s most recent charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on the evening of April 12, 2023, when Helm failed to stop at a stop sign near E. 15th St. and Craig Ct. in Lawrence. Officers activated emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop when Helm fled at a high rate of speed, at times in excess of 100 miles per hour. Helm, who at one point drove off the road to avoid spike strips deployed by the Lawrence Police Department, later crashed and his vehicle rolled over west of the intersection located at E. 11th St. and Haskell Ave.

“Mr. Helm’s behavior put law enforcement and the public at great risk,” said Assistant District Attorney Samantha Foster, who represented the state. “Our office will prosecute those who put others in harm’s way and hold them accountable.”

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office indicated Helm was sentenced to 10 months in the KDOC for one count of fleeing or attempting to elude police which is to be served concurrently with two additional counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police for which he received six months each. Helm also was sentenced to 14 months for violating probation for an attempted unlawful tampering with an electronic monitoring device conviction and 30 months for violating probation in a possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute case.

Officials with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office said the case was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrence Police Department.

