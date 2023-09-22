K-State’s food pantry moves into new space to offer better well-being for students

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cats’ Cupboard: The K-State Food Pantry invited the community to tour its new facility today.

The new facility was made possible by a gift from David and Tracy Lockton. Cats’ Cupboard transitioned from Fairchild Hall to this brand-new facility for space to offer an enhanced experience to students facing food insecurity, as well as educational and engagement opportunities that promote student health, success, and well-being.

”Our hope is that this space just empowers students to pursue their dreams and be their best self because no student needs to worry about where their next meal is coming from what they’re really here to do is focus on their classes and their tests and their relationships and do their best in college,” said Shelly Williams, Morrison family director for Cats’ Cupboard.

With 40% of students at K-State dealing with food insecurity, this new space will allow students to be themselves. The mission of Cats’ Cupboard, a non-profit organization through the KSU Foundation, is to provide K-Staters with access to nutritious, culturally appropriate food and support through initiatives that promote health, success, well-being, and a food-secure future. All enrolled K-State students are eligible to shop at Cats’ Cupboard. K-State faculty and staff can use Cats’ Cupboard from 4-6 p.m. on Thursdays. Fall semester hours for Cats’ Cupboard are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

Williams mentioned they are in need of more volunteers and are grateful for everyone involved in this to make it happen. The new location is at 1021 Denison Ave. and donations can be dropped off there or at their website for money donations.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.