InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game

Latest News

Enrollment is nearing full capacity for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which...
Enrollment nearing capacity for Kansas program that provides education funds for students
Jimmie L. Bowser Jr., 48, of Topeka, and Kimber C. Crow, 33, of Topeka, were booked into...
Possession of drugs and warrants land two Topeka residents behind bars
Kick off the fall with activities at Berry Hill UPick Farm
Kick off the fall with activities at Berry Hill UPick Farm
FILE
Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
Storm risk this morning and Saturday afternoon