Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Reina Flores
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
0TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Topeka Police were dispatched around 6:56 a.m. for an accident involving a semi. The accident occurred on I-70 near mile marker 360.

Topeka Police Watch Commander confirmed this was an injury accident, the extent of the injuries are unknown.

The westbound lane of I-70 is open but, down to one lane.

No further details are available.

