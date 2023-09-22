Injury accident involving a semi, backs up traffic in Topeka Friday Morning
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
0TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Friday morning, Topeka Police were dispatched around 6:56 a.m. for an accident involving a semi. The accident occurred on I-70 near mile marker 360.
Topeka Police Watch Commander confirmed this was an injury accident, the extent of the injuries are unknown.
The westbound lane of I-70 is open but, down to one lane.
No further details are available.
