Hundreds of volunteers give back to nonprofits during Nancy Perry Day of Caring

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Volunteers took part in the Nancy Perry Day of Giving by completing projects for nonprofits in Shawnee County.

Friday’s event encouraged people to get involved in their community by giving their time and service to 35 nonprofit organizations, helping them complete various projects like cleaning or beautification.

Cindia Williams, a volunteer from Evergy, was at the Topeka Zoo helping prep for this year’s Zoo Lights event..

“We bring our kiddos so they enjoy it,” she says. “[You} never think about like all the hard work that takes behind the scenes to put up all these lights. But yeah, it’s a good time.”

She says it’s hard but fulfilling work.

“You know it looks easy, but it really isn’t,” says Williams. “It’s, you know, it’s hard to stand and to be on your knees or squatting down roping and threading the lights but at the end of the day is satisfying, because it’s for our community.”

Williams was one of 900 volunteers spread out across Shawnee County.

Nancy Perry, who the event was named for, explains that the event is a way to give back to organizations positively impacting the community.

“Well, it’s a real thank you to them too, that we can get out and do that because they’re all limited with staff,” says Perry. “They only have so much time. And so I think they also appreciate us going in and helping do that.”

Perry volunteered at United Way for 50 years before taking an official position, eventually retiring as CEO. She was delighted to see so many people eagerly giving their time and service to nonprofits.

“And I think it’s to encourage people no matter what your age, you can volunteer, and then to see it happen to see over 900 people out in the community today doing that. I think that makes everybody feel good. It does me for sure.”

Day of Caring is hosted by the United Way of Kaw Valley. It partnered with 25 businesses to provide volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.