Governor Kelly appoints judgeship position in 3rd Judicial District

Governor Laura Kelly appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd...
Governor Laura Kelly appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd Judicial District.(Storyblocks)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd Judicial District.

Governor Kelly’s office announced the appointment on Friday, Sept. 22. The position was created through the retirement of Judge Mary Christopher.

“James Crowl brings a broad range of experience and legal expertise to the bench,” Governor Kelly said. “I am confident he will serve the 3rd Judicial District with impartiality and dedication.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Crowl currently serves as the County Counselor for Shawnee County. He is active in the legal community with membership in the Topeka Bar Association, Kansas Bar Association, County Counselors Association of Kansas and the Topeka Lawyers Club.

“This appointment is an honor and privilege that I do not take lightly,” Crowl said.  “I am looking forward to continuing my career of service to Kansans as a District Court Judge.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated District Court Judges in the 3red Judicial District are appointed by the governor and selected from nominees chosen by a district nominating commission. Judges in nominating commission districts are subject to retention elections every four years.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the other nominees selected by the district nominating commission were Charles F. Kitt and Todd M. Thornburg.

