Friday forecast: Morning storms, mainly dry this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern will be the risk for mainly non-severe t-storms this morning before the risk of severe weather moves in with storms Saturday afternoon/evening. After tomorrow afternoon/evening’s round of rain, we’ll unfortunately get back into a dry weather pattern Sunday into much of next week.

Taking Action:

Check the radar before heading out this morning. Remember if you see lightning or hear thunder stay (or head) inside.

If you have Friday afternoon/evening plans, high confidence most if not all of northeast KS will be dry.

If you have outdoor plans tomorrow, stay weather aware. While there is a low chance for storms in the morning, the higher risk for storms and severe weather will be in the afternoon/evening hours. Have ways to receive warnings if you’re going to be out and about. Right now the biggest concern is for storms to impact the KU game since it is the farthest east but there’s also a risk the Washburn and Emporia State games could be impacted toward the end of the game. If you’re in Manhattan, since it is a night game it’s a very low risk for storms to impact the game but stay weather aware in the afternoon as you’re tailgating.



Timing and how widespread the activity will depend on timing of a frontal boundary as well as if there is any rain or storms in the morning. With that said it’s important to check the forecast tomorrow morning on details but still understand that conditions could change through the day as well so have the WIBW Weather app and be checking the radar as well as any alerts that you may get for a possible watch or warnings.

Normal High: 79/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Morning storms with decreasing clouds late this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Winds SE 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to around 70°. Winds SE 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Can’t rule out some areas getting rain in the morning, better chance will be in the afternoon (mainly after 3pm). Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S 15-30 mph.

Storms will continue into Saturday evening with most areas dry after midnight. If clouds clear quick enough winds winds diminishing, that may lead to areas of fog Sunday morning.

Sunday: Few clouds and/or fog early otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

Next week’s temperatures will be consistent. No major airmass changes, the only reason temperatures may fluctuate is some clouds at times but mainly the shift in winds. Northerly wind Monday but the return of a southerly wind by Tuesday. One model does indicate a chance for rain late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning and rain again possible Wednesday night otherwise it will mainly be dry.

While timing is still unknown as well as how widespread the storms will be, all hazards (hail/wind/tornadoes) are all possible with the storms (SPC/WIBW)

