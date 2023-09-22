Enrollment nearing capacity for Kansas program that provides education funds for students

Enrollment is nearing full capacity for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per student to pay for educational goods and services.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enrollment is nearing full capacity for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which provides qualifying parents and guardians with a one-time $1,000 award per student to pay for educational goods and services.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday, Sept. 22 that the program has reached a significant milestone with program enrollment nearing full capacity eight months after its launch.

“KEEP has been instrumental in providing a variety of educational goods and services that promote educational learning recovery and facilitate academic enrichment opportunities,” said Governor Kelly. “We are proud of the impact it has made in the lives of tens of thousands of students across the state.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated that the State is encouraging families to apply at www.keep.ks.gov while the program remains open. Completed applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. When enough applications are received to award all funding, the program will enter into a hold status and applications received after that date will only be reviewed if funding remains available. The program will remain open for claims submissions, as beneficiaries have to use the funds one year after their award date.

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, applications will be reviewed in the order they are received, which is based on the timestamp of submission of a complete application. Incomplete submissions may receive an updated timestamp once completed. Applicants who have already submitted their applications and need to make updates or changes can do so by contacting the KEEP support team.

Officials with the Office of the Governor noted the Kansas Office of Recovery partners with Merit International, Inc. to implement KEEP. Program administrators understand the importance of equitable distribution of available resources and remain committed to supporting the educational enrichment of Kansas students.

