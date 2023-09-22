Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.
Topeka Fire Department officials said just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, crews responded to a house fire at 1717 SW Fairmont Rd. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A search of the residence revealed the resident was not at home at the time of the fire.
Topeka Fire Department provided the following summary about the house fire:
- After a preliminary investigation, the fire cause remains accidental and associated with unattended cooking.
- The total estimated dollar loss from this incident is $60,000, which includes $40,000 associated with structural damage and $20,000 associated with content losses.
- The initial response to this incident involved three Engine Companies, one Aerial Company, one Truck Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and 1 Division Chief.
- Assisting agencies included the Topeka Police Department, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service.
- The American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency housing for 1 adult male occupant of the home.
