Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka

Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.

Topeka Fire Department officials said just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, crews responded to a house fire at 1717 SW Fairmont Rd. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A search of the residence revealed the resident was not at home at the time of the fire.

Topeka Fire Department provided the following summary about the house fire:

  • After a preliminary investigation, the fire cause remains accidental and associated with unattended cooking.
  • The total estimated dollar loss from this incident is $60,000, which includes $40,000 associated with structural damage and $20,000 associated with content losses.
  • The initial response to this incident involved three Engine Companies, one Aerial Company, one Truck Company, two Battalion Chiefs, and 1 Division Chief.
  • Assisting agencies included the Topeka Police Department, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service.
  • The American Red Cross was contacted to provide emergency housing for 1 adult male occupant of the home.

