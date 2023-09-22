Concordia Police Department shares road closures during annual Fall Fest

Concordia Police Department is sharing road closures during the annual Fall Fest celebration on...
Concordia Police Department is sharing road closures during the annual Fall Fest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23.(DJ Jones)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Concordia Police Department is sharing road closures during the annual Fall Fest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Concordia Police Department officials shared on their social media that they are requesting the public’s assistance to make this event run smoothly.

Concordia Police Department officials indicated beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, these streets will be closed to traffic:

  • 6th St. from Broadway St. (Note: Parade route runs through Cedar)
  • Broadway from 6th St. to the alley between 6th and 7th St.
  • Washington from 5th St. to 7th St.
  • State St. from 6th St. to the alley between 6th and 7th St.

Officials indicated vehicles occupying on-street parking stalls during this time will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Concordia Police Department officials said these streets will re-open at 4 p.m. on Saturday with the exception of Broadway, which will re-open at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

