Colorado Guardsmen honors Topeka employer for outstanding support

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A National Guardsman honored his Topeka employer for supporting his service.

Robin Burham works for Butler and Associates, PA, a Topeka legal firm specializing in insurance and debt collection. Burham says the firm has gone above and beyond supporting him as he fulfils his commitments to the military and his family.

“They’ve gone above and beyond to help me out in my commitment to the National Guard,” Burham said. “They allow me to flex time, they allow me to work within the schedule when orders don’t come through or I have to change my schedule, I can come back to work nice and easy. They’ve even offered to help my family when I’m not around. It’s been really fantastic to work for them.”

Burham is a Staff Sergeant in the Colorado Army National Guard.

