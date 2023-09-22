Colorado authorities reveal additional information in deaths of Emporia women

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Emporia women who were missing were located deceased in Kiowa County in Colorado.

The location and other additional details were included in a news release Friday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Emporia Police Dept. announced Thursday, Sept. 21 that the bodies of Linda Estrada, 44, and Amy Ford, 39, were found Wednesday in a rural area in Eastern Colorado. EPD said Estrada went missing on Sept. 8 in Denver, Colo. On Sept. 13, they said Ford went missing the same day, and the women were believed to be together.

In its news release Friday, the CBI said during the weeks of Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, the Kiowa Co., CO Sheriff’s Office assisted a Kansas law enforcement agency with a missing persons investigation. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, human remains of two people were found in Kiowa County, south of Eads.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the CBI, is conducting an active criminal investigation. An official manner and cause of death will be determined by autopsy. Confirmation of the identities will be determined by the Kiowa County Coroner’s Office.

Because the investigation is active, they said no further information can be released at this time but will be released when appropriate.

EPD said a person of interest was taken into custody on charges not related to this incident. The individual’s name has not been released due to the ongoing investigation in Colorado. However, they say the person has been cooperative.

