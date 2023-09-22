Colorado authorities reveal additional information in deaths of Emporia women

Two Emporia women who were missing were located deceased in Kiowa County in Colorado.
Two Emporia women who were missing were located deceased in Kiowa County in Colorado.(Kansas Missing and Unsolved)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Emporia women who were missing were located deceased in Kiowa County in Colorado.

The location and other additional details were included in a news release Friday from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

The Emporia Police Dept. announced Thursday, Sept. 21 that the bodies of Linda Estrada, 44, and Amy Ford, 39, were found Wednesday in a rural area in Eastern Colorado. EPD said Estrada went missing on Sept. 8 in Denver, Colo. On Sept. 13, they said Ford went missing the same day, and the women were believed to be together.

In its news release Friday, the CBI said during the weeks of Sept. 10 and Sept. 17, the Kiowa Co., CO Sheriff’s Office assisted a Kansas law enforcement agency with a missing persons investigation. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, human remains of two people were found in Kiowa County, south of Eads.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation officials, the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the CBI, is conducting an active criminal investigation. An official manner and cause of death will be determined by autopsy. Confirmation of the identities will be determined by the Kiowa County Coroner’s Office.

Because the investigation is active, they said no further information can be released at this time but will be released when appropriate.

EPD said a person of interest was taken into custody on charges not related to this incident. The individual’s name has not been released due to the ongoing investigation in Colorado. However, they say the person has been cooperative.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

The new Burlington Store location is open in the Capital City.
New Burlington Store location opens in Topeka
Governor Laura Kelly appointed James M. Crowl of Topeka to a judgeship position in the 3rd...
Governor Kelly appoints judgeship position in 3rd Judicial District
Topeka Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in southwest Topeka.
Crews respond to house fire in southwest Topeka
Enrollment is nearing full capacity for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP), which...
Enrollment nearing capacity for Kansas program that provides education funds for students