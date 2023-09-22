Alberto gets all dressed up to encourage adoption

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s scary to see how many animals are coming into Helping Hands Humane Society this week.

At least, that’s the phrase Alberto the kitten was borrowing from when the little one got dressed up in a Halloween-themed tie for his visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi Griess with HHHS says Alberto and his siblings came into the shelter as strays. They’re now 10-weeks old, spayed and neutered, and ready for fur-ever homes.

Their arrival continues several months of high numbers of animals coming into the shelter. This week alone, Emi says 139 animals came through the doors - that’s nearly 20 a day! She said it’s a mix of strays and owners having to give up their pets for a variety of reasons.

HHHS is holding a Name Your Price adoption special. All cats and dogs 5 months and older are a minimum $25 name-your-price-fee, and all cats and dogs 4 months and younger are $50 minimum name-your-price fee.

All pets are spayed or neutered, and vaccinated before adoption. All dogs will already be microchipped while cats can be chipped at the time of adoption or any period of time after adoption for an additional $10.

