Alberto gets all dressed up to encourage adoption

Alberto is a 10-week old kitten available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s scary to see how many animals are coming into Helping Hands Humane Society this week.

At least, that’s the phrase Alberto the kitten was borrowing from when the little one got dressed up in a Halloween-themed tie for his visit to Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi Griess with HHHS says Alberto and his siblings came into the shelter as strays. They’re now 10-weeks old, spayed and neutered, and ready for fur-ever homes.

Their arrival continues several months of high numbers of animals coming into the shelter. This week alone, Emi says 139 animals came through the doors - that’s nearly 20 a day! She said it’s a mix of strays and owners having to give up their pets for a variety of reasons.

HHHS is holding a Name Your Price adoption special. All cats and dogs 5 months and older are a minimum $25 name-your-price-fee, and all cats and dogs 4 months and younger are $50 minimum name-your-price fee.

All pets are spayed or neutered, and vaccinated before adoption. All dogs will already be microchipped while cats can be chipped at the time of adoption or any period of time after adoption for an additional $10.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Ford (left) Linda Estrada (right)
Missing Emporia women found deceased in rural eastern Colorado
FILE
Investigation opens into policies after Kansas student left on bus for 5+ hours
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
Retired Topeka teacher wins over $28K in cash and prizes on Wheel of Fortune
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Taylor to Arrowhead? Travis Kelce says he has invited the pop star to a Chiefs game
John Coffman, Montanna Luker
Meth, gun found during S. Topeka traffic stop, 2 arrested

Latest News

13 News at Six
Colorado authorities reveal additional information in deaths of Emporia women
Volunteers took part in the Nancy Perry Day of Giving by completing projects for nonprofits in...
Hundreds of volunteers give back to nonprofits during Nancy Perry Day of Caring
Volunteers took part in the Nancy Perry Day of Giving by completing projects for nonprofits in...
Hundreds of volunteers give back to nonprofits during Nancy Perry Day of Caring
Signed Gil Carter photo found inside the Gil Carter Learning Academy.
Lowe’s Hometown comes out to support The Gil Carter Initiative
One injured in car-pedestrian collision Friday afternoon in west Topeka
One injured in car-pedestrian collision Friday afternoon in west Topeka