Woman seriously injured after fire starts while smoking on home oxygen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an attempt to smoke while on a home oxygen tank sparked a duplex fire.

The Topeka Fire Department says that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, emergency crews were called to a duplex at 3354 SW Brendan Ave. with reports of a medical emergency that resulted from a small fire.

When first responders arrived, they said the fire had already been extinguished. One adult female victim was also found with life-threatening. Emergency medical care was provided and she was rushed to a local hospital by AMR.

Crews noted that the woman had allegedly attempted to smoke while on a home oxygen tank.

Following an investigation into the incident, TFD said the fire was accidental and cost the homeowner about $200.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.