Woman arrested after bolting from collision while driving under the influence

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after she allegedly left the scene of an accident while driving under the influence in Riley Co.

The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, law enforcement officials were dispatched to an area of Hayes Dr. in search of a woman wanted in connection with a collision.

RCPD said a witness had reported that Teila Masenthin, 36, of Riley, had allegedly been involved in a traffic collision earlier in the evening.

Following an investigation, RCPD said Masenthin was arrested and booked into the Pottawatomie Co. Jail on:

  • Driving under the influence
  • Driving while a habitual violator
  • Transporting an open container of alcohol

As of 1 p.m. on Thursday, Masenthin remains behind bars with no bond listed.

