Winning numbers drawn for $672 million Powerball jackpot

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $672 million, the 10th-largest in the lottery’s history. It is also the third-largest jackpot of the year.

The jackpot’s cash value is $320.5 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday are 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 26 consecutive drawings, though several people have won smaller prizes, including dozens of prizes worth $1 million or more.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

