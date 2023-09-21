Wednesday’s Child - Joshua

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Buckle up, we’re going for a ride with our Wednesday’s Child this week.

His name is Joshua and he’s 15 years old. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, he’d love to find the road to happiness through adoption.

“When it comes to go karts or bumper cars, it’s on. (It’s on?) It’s on.” 15-year-old Joshua is ready to hit the track at sports center, just west of 10th and Wanamaker. With some help from Casey, Joshua buckles in and heads out.

He’s a sophomore who says high school is getting better.

“I like to study a lot. I used to not like to study but once I hit high school, it just kind of made me want to study more.”

When he’s not cracking the books, he’s throwing a ball or just hanging out.

“I like to play basketball, football. Sometimes I’ll go hang out with friends, listen to music, watch movies.”

As Joshua switches gears at sports center, we ask about the biggest switch to come – and that’s what he wants to be when he grows up.

“I want to be in the marines. And I want to be battlefield, I want to like, like a spy. I want to go undercover for the marines because lot of people I know, a lot of people I look up to and know have been in the marines.”

But until he takes a swing at that life, he needs to live with a forever family. He’s hoping to be adopted by a two-parent family who will simply give him a place to call home.

“Right now, I just kinda want a mom and dad, a brother and a sister, and some pets. Just a family who’s active.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

