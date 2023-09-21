Water main break closes KDHE’s Office of Vital Statistics

A water main break caused the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital...
A water main break caused the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics to close today.(Kansas Department of Health and Environment)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break caused the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics to close today.

KDHE officials made an announcement on Thursday, Sept. 21 that the KDHE’s Office of Vital Statistics will be closed for the remainder of the day due to a water main break. Those needing vital records can visit the KDHE website to order via online or mobile app.

KDHE officials noted for more information, visit the KDHE website.

