Water main break closes Curtis State Office Building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break at 10th St. and Jackson caused the Curtis State Office Building to close in Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol’s Troop K sent an alert on Thursday, Sept. 21 that the Curtis State Office Building’s water would be shut off due to the water main break. Employees were sent home.

In addition, Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Office of Vital Statistics will be closed for the remainder of the day due to the water main break. Those needing vital records can visit the KDHE website to order via online or mobile app.

