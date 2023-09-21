Washburn University to celebrate Family Weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will celebrate Family Weekend this week.

Washburn University officials said they will host the annual Family Weekend on Friday, Sept. 22 - Sunday, Sept. 24. Family Weekend is a tradition for the Washburn University community. Classes have been in session for more than a month and it’s a good occasion to invite students’ families back to campus for a visit. Faculty, staff and their families often join in on the fun as well. The public is welcome to attend and tickets are required for all athletic events.

“One of the special things about Washburn is our community,” said Dr. Eric Grospitch, vice president for student life for Washburn University. “Family Weekend, in particular Family Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, is another great opportunity for us to pause to visit with our families and friends, enjoy activities on the Union lawn and tailgate before the football game. Some of those true college experiences.”

According to Washburn University officials, the university invites junior and senior high school students to join Washburn students for Family Day fun. The first couple hundred high school junior and senior students will receive free tickets to the football game and a free meal voucher. Tickets and meal vouchers are first come, first served. Look for the “Washburn Admissions” tent on the Memorial Union lawn. Also, at the end of the first quarter, Washburn will draw for two $1,500 scholarships. One scholarship is for a current Washburn University first-generation student and one is for a junior or senior high school student who has applied to attend Washburn. Students must be present to be granted the scholarship.

Washburn University officials shared the following schedule.

Friday, Sept. 22 Women’s Soccer vs. Fort Hays State University 6 p.m., Yager Stadium Check out wusports.com for event details.

Saturday, Sept. 23 Activities for the family, including live music and a photo booth Beginning at 10 a.m., East Memorial Union Lawn If it rains, these activities (except for inflatables) will be moved into Washburn Rooms A and B in the Memorial Union. Visit //washburn.edu/family-weekend for more information. Football vs. the University of Central Missouri 1 p.m., Yager Stadium Check out wusports.com for event details.

Sunday, Sept. 24 Women’s Soccer vs. University of Nebraska at Kearney 1 p.m., Yager Stadium Check out wusports.com for event details.



