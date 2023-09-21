Vehicles reduced to ashes, occupants all safe after separate fires near Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were reduced to ashes as all occupants were able to safely exit them during separate vehicle fires near Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Merchant St. with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When first responders arrived, they said they found an RV engulfed in flames. The vehicle had been headed south and all occupants were able to evacuate the burning automobile.

The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office said it is still unclear what caused the fire, however, the incident follows a separate vehicle fire near Emporia late Wednesday morning.

That crash was reported around 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Road J. The Emporia Fire Department noted that the driver was uninjured, however, the car was enveloped by flames when crews arrived.

Additional details about both crashes remain pending.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.